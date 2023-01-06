Victims identified in Murfreesboro head-on crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police released the names of the two people who died in a crash on Tuesday evening.

Police said a disabled passenger, identified as Larry Pitts, died after being air-lifted to TriStar Skyline Hospital after a head-on crash on Fortress Blvd. Pitts was in a Dodge Caravan that collided with a GMC Sierra, driven by 38-year-old Daniel Dea. Dea was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died the next day.

The crash occurred at the entrance of the Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Caravan, 62-year-old Catherine Jett, was traveling southbound on Fortress Blvd. when she crossed over into the northbound lane and collided with the GMC Sierra. Jett remains in the hospital in stable condition. Police said charges against her are possible.

Fortress Blvd. between Highway 96 and Blaze Drive was closed for about five hours Tuesday night while fatal crash detectives worked the scene and the wreckage was cleared.

The investigation is ongoing.

