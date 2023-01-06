Teen wanted for shooting at Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to locate an 18-year-old man wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen walking out of a market.

Police said Kevion Larquez Davis shot James Anthony Webster, 18, multiple times as he walked out of Resha’s Market, 717 25th Ave. N.

According to video footage, Davis fired around 15 rounds in critically injuring Webster.

Davis is considered to pose a danger to the community. Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police said David fled the scene of the shooting, which occurred at 8:55 p.m., on foot.

Webster arrived at the market in a black Honda Civic that was stolen in October 2022, according to police. He made it back to the car and drove himself to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

Police found a semi-automatic pistol loaded with eight rounds after searching the Honda.

Prior to being shot, Webster had been wanted for vehicular homicide for a two-car collision on June 26, 2022, at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Albion Street that killed Lasundra Rice, 41. She was the passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu being driven by her husband when it was struck by a stolen Hyundai Genesis that police believe Webster was driving. The Hyundai was traveling in excess of 90 mph at the time of the collision.

Webster, who ran way from the crash scene in June, will be arrested upon his release from the hospital.

The motive for Wednesday’s shooting is under investigation.

