Stuffed Roasted Portobello Mushrooms with Chef Paulette


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stuffed Roasted Portobello Mushrooms (serves 4)

4 large portobello mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1/4 cup chopped pancetta (optional)

1 shallot, peeled and mince

4-5 sprigs fresh Italian parsley, leaves minced, stems discarded

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

salt & pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Wipe the top of the mushroom caps with a damp paper towel, wiping away any loose dirt. Remove any stem. Gently scrape away the dark gills and discard. Line a sheet pan with foil. Drizzle a thin layer of olive oil. Place the mushroom caps on pan, open side up.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium sauté pan. Add pancetta and shallot, cook about 2 minutes. Add the parsley and breadcrumbs. Stir until breadcrumbs absorb the olive oil and turn a little golden. Season with salt & pepper.

Stuff each cap with the filling. Roast for about 20 minutes until mushrooms have cooked through and topping is golden.

Toss greens with a light drizzle of olive oil. Scatter on a platter. Place cooked mushrooms on top. Serve.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stuffed Roasted Portobello Mushrooms with Chef Paulette
Stuffed Roasted Portobello Mushrooms with Chef Paulette
Mark Anthony and ensemble perform "For You"
Mark Anthony and ensemble perform "For You"
New cookbook "The Vegetarian reset" by Home Chef & Author Vashuda Viswanath
New cookbook "The Vegetarian reset" by Home Chef & Author Vashuda Viswanath
Author and Keynote Speaker Brittany Hodak on her new book, "Creating Super Fans"
Author and Keynote Speaker Brittany Hodak on her new book, "Creating Super Fans"