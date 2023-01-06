Stuffed Roasted Portobello Mushrooms with Chef Paulette

Stuffed Roasted Portobello Mushrooms (serves 4)

4 large portobello mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1/4 cup chopped pancetta (optional)

1 shallot, peeled and mince

4-5 sprigs fresh Italian parsley, leaves minced, stems discarded

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

salt & pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Wipe the top of the mushroom caps with a damp paper towel, wiping away any loose dirt. Remove any stem. Gently scrape away the dark gills and discard. Line a sheet pan with foil. Drizzle a thin layer of olive oil. Place the mushroom caps on pan, open side up.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium sauté pan. Add pancetta and shallot, cook about 2 minutes. Add the parsley and breadcrumbs. Stir until breadcrumbs absorb the olive oil and turn a little golden. Season with salt & pepper.

Stuff each cap with the filling. Roast for about 20 minutes until mushrooms have cooked through and topping is golden.

Toss greens with a light drizzle of olive oil. Scatter on a platter. Place cooked mushrooms on top. Serve.

