Police searching for missing man headed for Fort Campbell Army Base

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a man who left for Fort Campbell but never made it.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sevier Co. man.

Officials said Elijah Oliver left his home in Sevier Co. on Wednesday to drive back to the Fort Campbell Army Base but never made it back.

“Eijah has not arrived at the base and his family has not been able to make contact with him,” Sevier Co. officials said.

He might be traveling in a Mazda 6 with Tennessee tag BCM2598.

Anyone who knows where he might be is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 865-774-3912 or 865-428-1899.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating the male pictured. Elijah Oliver...

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 5, 2023

