First Alert Forecast: Sunny, then Rain this Weekend

Friday morning will be sunny, frosty, & cold with temperatures starting around freezing.
Dan Thomas takes a look at our weekend forecast in the First Alert forecast.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEXT 24 HOURS

It will remain mainly clear overnight allowing temperatures to tumble into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunshine will take over for the first part of Friday. Clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon. The wind will be lighter than on previous days, but it’ll be cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND

Showers will be around at times this weekend, as early as sunrise on Saturday. It won’t rain the entire weekend, but we’ll have the chance for showers throughout. Drier weather will begin to take over on Sunday afternoon. Count on lows in the 30s and 40s, with highs in the low-mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be pleasant and seasonable. More clouds will move through on Tuesday. We’ll have the chance for a shower or two then. A snow flurry or two can’t be ruled out for Tuesday night, too. Wednesday looks uneventful weather-wise, before more clouds and rain arrive on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thursday evening First Alert forecast
Thursday evening First Alert forecast
WSMV Thursday forecast
Thursday afternoon FIRST ALERT forecast
WSMV hour by hour
Thursday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather update