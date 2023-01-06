First Alert Forecast: Sunny, then Rain this Weekend

NEXT 24 HOURS

It will remain mainly clear overnight allowing temperatures to tumble into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunshine will take over for the first part of Friday. Clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon. The wind will be lighter than on previous days, but it’ll be cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND

Showers will be around at times this weekend, as early as sunrise on Saturday. It won’t rain the entire weekend, but we’ll have the chance for showers throughout. Drier weather will begin to take over on Sunday afternoon. Count on lows in the 30s and 40s, with highs in the low-mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be pleasant and seasonable. More clouds will move through on Tuesday. We’ll have the chance for a shower or two then. A snow flurry or two can’t be ruled out for Tuesday night, too. Wednesday looks uneventful weather-wise, before more clouds and rain arrive on Thursday.

