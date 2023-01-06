First Alert Forecast: Rain Returns this Weekend

Pleasant weather will continue this evening as temperatures tumble back into the mid-upper 30s.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Cruz Medina.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TONIGHT

Clouds will gradually increase overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by early Saturday morning. A few rain showers will move into our westernmost counties by 3-4 am. Nashville will receive its first showers around or just before sunrise.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will be mostly cloudy and cool....even chilly at times....with occasional rain showers. It won’t rain all weekend. Showers will come in waves. Sunday afternoon, rain will begin to exit from west to east.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be pleasant and seasonable. More clouds will move through on Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes by.

We’ll have the chance for a shower or two then. Wednesday looks uneventful weather-wise before more clouds and rain arrive Thursday.

As somewhat colder air moves in on the backside of that system on Friday, we’ll have lingering rain showers. A few wet snowflakes may even mix in, especially along and north of the TN/KY line.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

