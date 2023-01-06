First Alert Forecast: Another dry day, then Rain Returns this Weekend

It’s a cold start to the day but sunshine is expected ahead of weekend rain chances.
Dan Thomas takes a look at our weekend forecast in the First Alert forecast.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TODAY

It’s a frosty cold start to the day so grab a jacket as you step out the door. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine for the morning and afternoon.

Highs today will generally be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Similar temperatures can be expected this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend will start off with scattered showers tomorrow morning. Although it won’t rain the entire weekend, but we’ll have the chance for showers throughout. Showers become more isolated by Saturday afternoon, and more rain is expected Sunday with the heaviest rain during the first half of the day and East of I-65. Count on lows in the 30s and 40s, with highs in the low-mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be pleasant and seasonable. More clouds will move through on Tuesday as a week disturbance moves through. We’ll have the chance for a shower or two then. Wednesday looks uneventful weather-wise, before more clouds and rain arrive late in the day on Thursday.

