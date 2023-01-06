Columbia resident hospitalized after house fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was hospitalized Friday after a Columbia house fire.

Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to the Cheyenne Trail house fire at about 9:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, which was started accidentally by an open flame, fire officials said.

Open flame fires are the leading cause of residential fires in Tennessee, officials said.

“Open flame is defined as any activity or device producing a flame including but not limited to candles, incense, butane/gas burners, fire pits, and grills,” Columbia Fire and Rescue said in a statement. “A vast majority of these open flame fires are caused by burning candles.”

Fire officials urge residents to never leave an open flame unattended.

