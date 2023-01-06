5 La Vergne officers fired amid investigation

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) — The La Vergne Police Department confirms five officers were terminated on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation. Two other officers were placed on unpaid suspension on Thursday under the same investigation.

The investigation started on Dec. 12. The police department and city said details about the investigation aren’t being released at this time.

“I can confirm 5 officers from the La Vergne Police Department have been terminated and two others have received suspensions. Additional details cannot be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” a La Vergne spokeswoman said in a statement.

La Vergne has a 50-person police department, so the terminations mean more than 10% of the department’s staff was removed from duty this week.

La Vergne Fraternal Order of Police President James Smallwood said he is aware of the investigation and expects it to be completed soon. Smallwood described it as a citywide investigation and said he doesn’t know all of the details yet. He said he’s waiting until the investigation is released to file appeals on behalf of the fired officers.

WSMV 4 has submitted a public records request to the city asking for the officer’s names and what else is involved in the investigation. The records request has not yet been fulfilled.

