Woman shot following argument at Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near Midtown that sent one woman to the hospital early Thursday morning.

According to MNPD, a man and a woman got into an argument at Vibes Bar and Lounge on Demonbreun Street in Midtown. Both left the bar in their respective cars.

Police said the man followed the woman to the traffic light at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North and fired a single shot at her car. The woman drove to a nearby car dealership to park and police were called. She was transported to the hospital and she is expected to recover.

Detectives looking to confirm if the two parties knew each other, prior to the altercation at the bar. The man is described as Black and wearing a tan hoodie with jeans.

The investigation is also focused on a dark-colored BMW sedan and detectives are checking security cameras from nearby businesses.

