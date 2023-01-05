Woman shot in car on West End Avenue

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles at a stop light early Thursday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near Midtown that sent one woman to the hospital early Thursday morning.

According to police at the scene, two women were in a car at the stop light on West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North around 1:30 a.m. after leaving a gas station. A witness told police the light turned green and the women became impatient with the vehicle in front of them and the driver honked the horn to persuade the vehicle to go.

A gunshot was heard, and the woman who honked the horn exited the car and began screaming that she had been shot. She was transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Police said they are not considering this a road rage incident yet, and are working to uncover if the two parties knew each other. The investigation is focused on a dark-colored sedan and detectives are checking security cameras from nearby businesses.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies say a teacher at Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool was accused of throwing a chair at a...
Detective believes chair thrown at toddler by preschool teacher was deliberate
WSMV shooting scene
Woman shot on West End Avenue
Handyman busy with winter weather repairs
Handymen hustling to repair homes after water damage from Nashville cold weather
Handymen busy with winter weather repairs
Handymen busy with winter weather repairs