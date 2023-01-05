Witnesses chase after stolen car with infant inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Witnesses say a Tullahoma mom was in a UPS Store when a 15-year-old boy stole her car with her baby inside.

Some people who watched it unfold chased after the driver to save the infant.

It was supposed to be a normal trip to the Tullahoma Big Lots, but for Alyssa Daly and her boyfriend that changed with an instant instinct.

“We were sitting in the parking lot, and we started hearing screaming while we were sitting in the car,” Daly said.

She said a mom came out of the UPS Store across the way screaming, “He stole my baby.” That’s when Daly and her boyfriend saw a red Buick speeding through the parking lot.

“It was like ‘got to get that kid, got to make sure that kid’s OK.’”

“We saw two black pickup trucks chasing that car, so we took off too,” Daly said. “It was like ‘got to get that kid, got to make sure that kid’s OK.’”

For about 10 minutes they chased the Buick down Jackson Street to Washington Street. Daly said she also called police and gave updates as she went.

“I told the mom I was calling 911,” Daly said. “We stayed on the phone with 911 the whole way.”

Tullahoma Police said the car crashed at the intersection of Washington and Brown streets. The 15-year-old driver ran from the scene, leaving the baby behind. Daly said she was reunited with her mom, who thanked them.

It’s an instinct she said she’d follow all over again.

“Yes, 100%, especially if there’s a baby involved,” Daly said.

Tullahoma Police said the infant was treated for minor injuries. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday.

