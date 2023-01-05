One person dead after shooting near Madison Park

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that a man is dead after a shooting near Madison Park.

Metro Police were called to the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue in Madison just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man dead with several gunshot wounds inside of a car.

Police said a witness heard gunfire and came to the park to see what was going on. The witness told police they saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.

Over 100 shell casings were found at the scene, however, police believe the vast majority stemmed from New Year’s Eve.

The Fire Department pronounced the victim dead.

No further information was available as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

