One person dead after shooting near Madison Park

More than 100 shell casings were found, though some were believed to be from New Year’s Eve.
By Danica Sauter and Ryan Breslin
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that a man is dead after a shooting near Madison Park.

Metro Police were called to the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue in Madison just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man dead with several gunshot wounds inside of a car.

Police said a witness heard gunfire and came to the park to see what was going on. The witness told police they saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.

Over 100 shell casings were found at the scene, however, police believe the vast majority stemmed from New Year’s Eve.

The Fire Department pronounced the victim dead.

No further information was available as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

