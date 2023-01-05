One person dead after shooting near Madison Park, police investigating


Shooting near Madison Park
Shooting near Madison Park(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that a male is dead after a shooting near Madison Park.

On Wednesday evening, Metro Police were called to the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue in Madison around 7 p.m.

A WSMV4 crew member said there were more than 50 shell casings near a white car.

Officials are investigating.

This story is developing, WSMV4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

49 page ledger contains names of women and kids
49 page ledger contains names of women and kids
Deputies say a teacher at Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool was accused of throwing a chair at a...
Detective believes chair thrown at toddler by preschool teacher wasn’t an accident
"I told the team to be grateful for everyday"
"I told the team to be grateful for everyday"
Preschool teacher arrested for child abuse
Preschool teacher arrested for child abuse