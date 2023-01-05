One person dead after shooting near Madison Park, police investigating
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that a male is dead after a shooting near Madison Park.
On Wednesday evening, Metro Police were called to the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue in Madison around 7 p.m.
A WSMV4 crew member said there were more than 50 shell casings near a white car.
Officials are investigating.
This story is developing, WSMV4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.