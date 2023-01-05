One person dead after shooting near Madison Park, police investigating

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that a male is dead after a shooting near Madison Park.

On Wednesday evening, Metro Police were called to the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue in Madison around 7 p.m.

A WSMV4 crew member said there were more than 50 shell casings near a white car.

Officials are investigating.

This story is developing, WSMV4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

