Nashville power outage affects thousands of NES customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) is experiencing two major outages and thousands of people are waking up without power on Thursday morning.

According to NES, a car struck a power pole in the Elm Hill neighborhood, which cut power to roughly 800 customers near Nashville International Airport. Crews were sent out to replace the pole and restore power to the area.

Additionally, a major “equipment issue” in South Nashville is affecting more than 2,500 customers around Murfreesboro Pike near Trevecca Nazarene University. NES confirms the problem is being investigated and crews are making the necessary repairs to bring the power back up to that area.

NES customers can monitor any outages and receive updates via the power company’s outage page.

Two NES outages are affecting over 3,000 customers on Thursday morning. (WSMV)

