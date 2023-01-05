SWAT officer shoots, kills Hermitage man wanted for kidnapping wife, stepdaughter

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville SWAT officer on Thursday shot and killed an armed Hermitage man who was wanted for kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Summit Run Place. The SWAT officer fired on 54-year-old Mark Capps, who was wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping warrants.

Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said the crimes began at 3 a.m. Thursday. Aaron said Capps’ wife, 60, and 23-year-old stepdaughter were woken at gunpoint and brought into a family room. Capps told the women he would kill them if they called for help or if they left, according to police.

Aaron said sometime after sunrise, Capps fell asleep and the women were able to run and go to police. That’s when warrants were issued for Capps’ arrest.

A SWAT team responded to 128 Summit Run Place Thursday afternoon. Aaron said Capps responded to the door with a gun, and a SWAT officer shot him and killed him.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms it has special agents responding to the officer-involved shooting and will be investigating.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.