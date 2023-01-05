Man wanted after police say he touched friend’s daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking for a man they say inappropriately touched a young girl.

Jeremiah Timon Abel, 41, is wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual battery concerning a victim under the age of 13. Detectives say Abel touched his friend’s daughter while in the child’s bedroom. Efforts to locate Abel have been unsuccessful so far.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

