Madison Park shooting victim identified

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police have identified the victim who was shot dead near Madison Park on Wednesday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that Eric Barker, 19, was the victim of the late-night shooting.

Police were called to the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue in Madison just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday and found Barker dead with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

Police said a witness heard gunfire and came to the park to see what was going on. The witness told police they saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.

Over 100 shell casings were found at the scene, however, police believe the vast majority stemmed from New Year’s Eve.

The Fire Department pronounced Baker dead at the scene.

No further information was available as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

