Log spill shuts down lanes following semi-trailer accident

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving two semi-trailers shut down several highway lanes on Thursday in Maury County.

According to Columbia Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike early Thursday morning.

One of the semi-trailers was carrying a load of logs, which ended up scattered across the road. All northbound lanes completely shut down following the crash.

One southbound lane remained open and allowed cars to pass through.

Crews have been working to clear the scene since 8 a.m. and drivers were urged to find an alternate route until further notice.

