Log spill shuts down lanes following semi-trailer accident

The logs fell onto the roadway, causing several lanes to shut down.
Logs spill onto roadway following semi-trailer crash
Logs spill onto roadway following semi-trailer crash(Columbia Fire and Rescue)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving two semi-trailers shut down several highway lanes on Thursday in Maury County.

According to Columbia Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike early Thursday morning.

One of the semi-trailers was carrying a load of logs, which ended up scattered across the road. All northbound lanes completely shut down following the crash.

One southbound lane remained open and allowed cars to pass through.

Crews have been working to clear the scene since 8 a.m. and drivers were urged to find an alternate route until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman shot while in car
Woman shot while in her car in West Nashville, police say
One dead in Antioch shooting
One dead after shooting at Antioch apartment complex
A woman was shot in her vehicle while at a stop light on West End Avenue.
Woman shot following argument at Midtown bar
Doritos has released a BBQ-flavored chip.
Doritos releases BBQ-flavored chip