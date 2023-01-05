Handymen hustling to repair homes after water damage from Nashville cold weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some contractors in Nashville are seeing a severe increase in calls after the extreme cold temperatures damaged pipes in homes.

Brad Fulcher, the longtime owner of Patch Perfect Drywall and Repair, said he has been working nonstop on repairs the last two weeks.

“Usually, we shut down during Christmas and right at the first of the year, and we haven’t shut down at all,” Fulcher said. “We’ve took at least triple the calls we took last year at this time.”

Fulcher said he took about 75 calls over the last couple of weeks. He said most of them are from water damage or step-throughs.

“Most of the time, the water’s already made the drywall collapse,” Fulcher said. “We just get all the damage out past, you know, the damage to the nearest stud, and we put our new drywall in and have it ready for paint the same day with pretty much no sand.”

As for cost, Fulcher said the damages he saw ranged from $1,200 to $4,000.

In the industry for 27 years, it has been a long time since he has seen a weather event like this, Fulcher said.

“It’s been a long time,” he said. “I think it was back in the mid-90s, the freeze, but I haven’t seen it freeze like that since then.”

