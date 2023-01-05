First Alert Forecast: Sunshine before Weekend Rain

END OF THIS WEEK

Sunny skies will continue through this afternoon with temperatures staying slightly above average in the lower to middle 50s.

Get ready for a cold night in the Mid State with temperatures dropping to around the freezing mark tonight. It will surely be a chilly start to your Friday!

We start off Friday sunshine, but clouds will thicken through the evening. Temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

Expect temperatures to stay in the 50s through our weekend with some showers developing during the day on Saturday and then spilling over into Saturday night and part of our Sunday. It will not be raining at every point during the weekend, but it’s one of those cases you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will stay in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine around each day. As a weak cold front approaches the area, there could be a few isolated showers Tuesday. Otherwise, mornings will start out in the 30s so you’ll more than likely be getting the jackets back out.

