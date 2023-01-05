First Alert Forecast: Cool, breezy, and sunny

END OF THIS WEEK

We should see more sunshine across the Mid State today, but it will be a slightly cooler and breezy day with temperatures in the mid-50s this afternoon.

Tonight will be a cold one with temperatures down near that freezing mark by tomorrow morning.

More clouds will mix back in on Friday with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

Expect temperatures to stay in the 50s through our weekend with some showers developing during the day on Saturday and then spilling over into Saturday night and part of our Sunday. The weekend is not looking like a total washout.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will stay in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine around each day. It’s looking like we will stay dry for the first half of next week so no need for rain jackets. However, you will want a warm jacket for the mornings with lows expected to stay in the 30s.

