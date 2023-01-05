Doritos releases BBQ-flavored chip


Doritos has released a BBQ-flavored chip.
Doritos has released a BBQ-flavored chip.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Doritos has released a new chip flavor that grill masters might enjoy.

The snack brand has introduced Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ flavored chips, described as a “bold experience.”

“We know the BBQ debate is highly contested and Nashville residents don’t often like to stray away from their own BBQ — but Doritos is inviting fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE® — chip angle, that is — with Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ. Because this isn’t BBQ. This is Doritos BBQ,” Doritos said in a media release.

You can buy the chips starting Thursday at Snacks.com and at major retailers nationwide.

