Doritos releases BBQ-flavored chip
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Doritos has released a new chip flavor that grill masters might enjoy.
The snack brand has introduced Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ flavored chips, described as a “bold experience.”
“We know the BBQ debate is highly contested and Nashville residents don’t often like to stray away from their own BBQ — but Doritos is inviting fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE® — chip angle, that is — with Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ. Because this isn’t BBQ. This is Doritos BBQ,” Doritos said in a media release.
You can buy the chips starting Thursday at Snacks.com and at major retailers nationwide.
