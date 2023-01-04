Woman missing since Christmas Eve found safe
The Shelbyville Police Department announced she was found safe on Tuesday.
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who had been missing since Christmas Eve has now been found, according to police.
The Shelbyville Police Department announced on Tuesday that Celia Nunn was located and is safe.
Nunn had last been seen at her residence on Meadow Drive at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24.
