Woman missing since Christmas Eve found safe

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who had been missing since Christmas Eve has now been found, according to police.

The Shelbyville Police Department announced on Tuesday that Celia Nunn was located and is safe.

Nunn had last been seen at her residence on Meadow Drive at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24.

