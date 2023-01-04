Video shows what happened on I-24 Christmas day fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department released dashcam video that shows what happened during a fatal Interstate 24 Christmas day shooting.

Officials originally believed that a black sedan with chrome trim may have been involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Chris Spaunhorst, but video shows shots were coming from a black Kia Optima.

Anyone that has information about the car seen in the video should call 615-742-7463.

Spaunhorst’s pickup truck was shot at around noon on I-24 West between the Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits.

Homicide detectives continue to ask for the community's assistance concerning the black KIA OPTIMA from which the shots were fired that killed Chris Spaunhhorst at noon Christmas Day on I-24. The car is seen in this video. Have info about it? Please📞615-742-7463. Reward. pic.twitter.com/JTSLogYX5B — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 4, 2023

