Video shows what happened on I-24 Christmas day fatal shooting
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department released dashcam video that shows what happened during a fatal Interstate 24 Christmas day shooting.
Officials originally believed that a black sedan with chrome trim may have been involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Chris Spaunhorst, but video shows shots were coming from a black Kia Optima.
Anyone that has information about the car seen in the video should call 615-742-7463.
Spaunhorst’s pickup truck was shot at around noon on I-24 West between the Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits.
