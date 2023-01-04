Two hikers rescued on Appalachian Trail

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Blackhawk helicopter carrying Tennessee National Guardsmen was deployed on New Year’s Eve morning to locate and rescue two stranded hikers in the Appalachian Mountains.

According to the report, the hikers were on the Appalachian Trail on December 30 when they became stranded during the night in an area surrounded by sheer cliffs and drop-offs. The Green County Sheriff’s Office received the distress call around 5 a.m. but was unable to reach the hikers, and requested air support.

With the approval of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee National Guardsmen with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion boarded a UH-60 Blackhawk and left shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.

The hikers were located at 8:45 a.m. and were safely lifted onto the aircraft around 9 a.m. Both individuals were rendered aid during the flight to Johnson City Medical Center, where they received treatment for minor injuries.

Staff Sgt. Ryan McKnight lowers Staff Sgt. John Sharbel during a recovery mission on the Appalachian Trail, Dec. 31, 2022. Local authorities requested help from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee National Guard to rescue two stranded hikers the morning of New Year’s Eve. The two hikers were airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center where they recovered from minor injuries before being released. (Submitted photo) (TDOM)

The flight crew consisted of two pilots, 1st Lt. Samuel Gibson and officer Andrew Redley, crew chief Staff Sgt. Ryan McKnight, and two paramedics, Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani and Staff Sgt. John Sharbel. Staff Sgt John Sharbel led the hoist mission from the ground.

