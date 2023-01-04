Titans to give away Super Bowl tickets during blood drive

Lucky donors could receive a Derrick Henry jersey or two tickets to the Super Bowl.
Titans host blood drive
Titans host blood drive
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have partnered with the American Red Cross of Tennessee to host a blood drive and are giving away a few prizes as an incentive for people to donate.

Donors will have the opportunity to receive a Derrick Henry jersey or two tickets to the Super Bowl, the Titans announced.

The drive will take place on Jan. 11 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Wesley Mortgage Club in Nissan Stadium.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit the American Red Cross website.

