Titans to give away Super Bowl tickets during blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have partnered with the American Red Cross of Tennessee to host a blood drive and are giving away a few prizes as an incentive for people to donate.

Donors will have the opportunity to receive a Derrick Henry jersey or two tickets to the Super Bowl, the Titans announced.

The drive will take place on Jan. 11 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Wesley Mortgage Club in Nissan Stadium.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.