TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have been called in to investigate a shooting at the Academy Sports on New Byhalia Road.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers in the area were alerted to a suspected shoplifting at the store.

One suspect got into a vehicle, which officers attempted to stop in the parking lot.

As officers used two of their vehicles to block the suspects’ car, the driver then drove in the direction of an officer who was standing outside of his squad car.

That officer then fired multiple shots at the suspect’s vehicle.

According to TBI, no one was injured in the shooting.

A short time later, both suspects were arrested outside the neighboring Malco theater, TBI says.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fatal crash in Murfreesboro
1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro
Women say man in car follows them around
East Nashville women speak out claiming man drives around following them
Women say man in car follows them around
Women say man in car follows them around
Monster Coming Out - A WSMV4 Investigates documentary
‘Monster Coming Out’: WSMV doc uncovers secrets of suspected serial killer trucker
Tuesday evening news update
Tuesday evening news update from WSMV4