TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have been called in to investigate a shooting at the Academy Sports on New Byhalia Road.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers in the area were alerted to a suspected shoplifting at the store.

One suspect got into a vehicle, which officers attempted to stop in the parking lot.

As officers used two of their vehicles to block the suspects’ car, the driver then drove in the direction of an officer who was standing outside of his squad car.

That officer then fired multiple shots at the suspect’s vehicle.

According to TBI, no one was injured in the shooting.

A short time later, both suspects were arrested outside the neighboring Malco theater, TBI says.

#NEW: @TBIKeli briefing media on incident in Collierville outside Academy Sports. CPD officers fired at shoplifting suspects as they attempted to get away, and drove toward an officer. 2 suspects in custody. No injuries to suspects or officers. pic.twitter.com/VyEC9Brw54 — Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) January 4, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.