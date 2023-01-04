Police need help identifying suspects in Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are working to identify multiple suspects involved in a shooting at a Bell Road apartment complex in December that left the victim in critical condition.

Police said at least three suspects left the Lofts at Hillson, 1616 Bell Rd., on Dec. 8, 2022, in an Infiniti G35 sedan with damage to the passenger side and front headlight out.

The victim was shot after he confronted the suspects in the parking lot, police said. Police believe the suspects were at the apartment complex to break into vehicles.

Police said in December the victim was there to visit someone in the building, but as he parked, several cars were being broken into in the lot. An altercation between the man and the car thieves began, ending with the man being shot in the neck.

The victim made his way up to the apartment, leaving a long trail of blood on the ground. He was able to call for help and later taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the Infinity or the suspects involved in the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Shooting investigation at The Lofts at Hillson in Antioch. (WSMV)

