Over 100 displaced return after Pigeon Forge apartment fire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 people were displaced after an apartment fire in Pigeon Forge, according to Sevier County dispatch.

Officials said that several agencies responded to Cold Creek Resort around 10 p.m. Tuesday after a fire started in the laundry room. While the fire was put out, several people are now without homes and two apartments were damaged.

In a morning update Wednesday, officials said most of those who had been displaced were back home. Everyone except the residents of the two damaged apartments were allowed back in their apartments, officials said.

The fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

