Nashville city leaders explore options to create entertainment commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville city leaders on Tuesday will look at how the entertainment industry in Nashville can add more money to the city’s bottom line by creating an entertainment commission of sorts.

Tuesday, Jan. 3 is the council’s first meeting of the year 2023 and on the agenda, they will be considering two bills both looking to create a commission or board in charge of attracting more entertainment to Nashville and more importantly, the proposed governing entertainment industry body will put more money into the city’s economy

But the major difference between both bills is the inclusion of the music industry in the two proposed commissions.

The bill sponsored by Councilwoman Joy Styles; BL2022-1631 sets up a commission that is all-inclusive of all entertainment platforms, music film, tv and more.

“Nashville is doing fine in terms of music basically because this is the center for music and publishing but we could be doing a whole lot better with film and television. A lot of the neighboring states attract many major film projects all the time, and television [projects all the time. And keep actors working. Keep writers working. Keep stage hands working,” said Councilmember Ginny Welsch who is a co-sponsor on Style’s proposed bill.

The bill sponsored by Councilmember Swope; BL2022-1630 does not include the music industry, just a film and tv advisory board.

“And I think that’s a mistake. I think we need to have all of our entertainment industry under one umbrella because I think ultimately that produces more opportunity for everybody as we have things collaboratively,” said Councilmember Ginny Welsch who is a co-sponsor of Style’s proposed bill.

Councilwoman Styles proposed a commission that will include all entertainment industries and will have 19 members.

Styles said the makeup of the members will be five appointed by the mayor, four by the council, five by the entertainment industry, and three union reps including one from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, one from the Screen Actors Guild, and one from the American Federation of Musicians as well as one council member from the Public Facilities, Art and Culture Committee.

“Because the commission would have quite a few different subcommittees that will deal with things like diversity and equity and inclusion, music venue preservation, housing equality. All sorts of things. It’s real broad-based in terms of how it deals with the industry and people that serve that industry,” Welsch said.

As for why the average Nashvillian should care about the creation of an entertainment commission for the entertainment industry, Councilmember Welsch said it will help put money and resources into our community.

“Something like this we can attract more business here and more industry here. We’ll put a lot more people to work which means more money on the ground. Production companies that come to town rent hotels, buy food and rent equipment. Ultimately it should have a positive effect on our economic bottom line of the city,” Welsch said

Councilmember Styles said say her proposed commission will be funded by the annual budget. She said it will be housed in the mayor’s office but not controlled by the administration.

Both entertainment commission bills will be on second reading Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.