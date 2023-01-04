High-rise condos, retail space slated to replace Belle Meade Plaza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A community meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss plans for rezoning the current Belle Meade Plaza retail center on Harding Pike.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery Bell Academy’s Pfeffer Hall inside the Ingram Science Building.

Information will be presented on the zoning request for Belle Meade Plaza, which is where the Belle Meade Kroger, Starbucks, Katy’s Hallmark and other retail shops are in buildings that are at least 60 years old, according to Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy.

The site located at 4500 Harding Pike is about 10.5 acres. The plan calls for two residential buildings connected by a common lobby, two mixed-used buildings that are connected in lower levels and four retail-only buildings. The plan includes around 90 condos and 276 rental apartments.

The submitted plans call for a 12-story, 11-story and 14-story residential building and a 15-story building including residential and a hotel.

Murphy said there will be another meeting in January to go into more details about traffic, transit, and pedestrian improvements, and the creek/greenspace area.

According to city documents, the rezoning request is expected to be heard by Metro Planning Commission on Feb. 9.

