Hendersonville PD arrests burglary suspect

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville police have arrested a man who they suspect is responsible for two separate burglary incidents over the last few weeks.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, officers responded to a burglary alarm on Dec. 21 at Christian Brothers Automotive on 563 East Main Street. The front door was found damaged upon arrival due to the apparent burglary attempt.

Police did not report anything stolen during the incident.

Several days later, on Dec. 29, police arrived at Sherwin Williams on 118 Saunderville Road to investigate another burglary report. Police said that it appeared someone had forced their way into the business and stole cash, several paint sprayers, and other merchandise.

Investigators discovered the stolen merchandise listed for sale online and arranged to buy the items from the seller.

David Valdez, 35, was identified as the online seller and was taken into custody after arriving at the agreed-upon location with the stolen items. Valdez was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Police were also able to link Valdez to the attempted burglary that took place at Christian Brothers Automotive.

Valdez has been charged with two counts of burglary theft over $2,500, vandalism under $1,000, and possession of meth. He is currently in custody at the Sumner County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Valdez is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on February 2.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

