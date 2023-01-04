Flooding destroys everything in local nonprofit thrift shop

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Middle Tennessee nonprofit is continuing to make a difference in the community despite a recent hurdle during the holidays.

“Everything has to be discarded. It is just a slow process,” said Portland C.A.R.E.S volunteer, Alison Serdoner.

On Christmas Eve everything in the Portland C.A.R.E.S thrift store was destroyed.

Executive Director, Penny Martin said she got a call that day around 3:30 pm. When she arrived, she opened the door and stepped in about two inches of water.

“The day that I walked in here I had an absolute meltdown with the fireman. They will tell you that I just had a meltdown,” Martin explained.

According to Martin, a sprinkler head froze and burst during the extreme cold temperatures.

“I was hoping to be down no more than two weeks, but I am thinking it is going to probably be longer than that. Maybe closer to three weeks. I am at the point of saying better than ever once we get back opened,” stated Martin.

While the nonprofit is continuing with benevolent services, employees and volunteers are staying positive as they work to remove everything from the thrift shop.

“It’s going to be clean and we are going to get it filled up and business as usual,” Serdoner said.

Once cleanup is finished and they are closer to re-opening donations will be accepted once again.

To follow the progress visit: https://www.facebook.com/portlandcares/

