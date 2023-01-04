First Alert Forecast: Sunnier, Cooler Weather Pattern

Sunshine will be in firm control this afternoon. The high will be in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and more chilly with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

As we head into our Thursday we’ll see temperatures drop into the mid-50s for the day with a good deal of sunshine.

Friday temperatures will fall into the lower 50s and some spots may not escape the 40s for the day.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will stay in the 50s this weekend with some showers that will try and move in Saturday night and into our day on Sunday.

Next week our temperatures will stay locked in the mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

