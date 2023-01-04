First Alert Forecast: Sunnier, Cooler Weather Pattern

SUNNY DAYS

Tonight will be mainly clear and turn colder with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday expect more sunshine with temperatures peaking in the mid 50s.

On Friday, temperatures will be lower -- starting around freezing and climbing just into the upper 40s and low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will stay in the 50s this weekend with some showers that will move in Saturday afternoon. They’ll linger through Saturday night, into early Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

Starting off the week Monday with a partly cloudy sky and a high in the mid 50s

Tuesday a few showers are possible with the high in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be dry with a partly cloudy sky and the high in the mid 50s.

