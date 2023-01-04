First Alert Forecast: Sunnier, Cooler Weather Pattern

Sunshine will be in firm control this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and turn colder with lows in the upper 30s.

As we head into our Thursday we’ll see temperatures peak in the mid 50s for the day with a good deal of sunshine once again.

On Friday, temperatures will be even lower -- starting around freezing and climbing just into the upper 40s and low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will stay in the 50s this weekend with some showers that will move in Saturday afternoon. They’ll linger through Saturday night, into early Sunday.

Next week, our temperatures will stay locked in the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.