Clarksville police looking for man accused of kidnapping, assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department needs help locating a 34-year-old man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend.

Wesley Scott is wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault and stalking, the department said in a media release.

Scott was involved in an incident with his girlfriend in which he assaulted her and forced her to take him to another location, according to police. Police haven’t been able to locate Scott, who has continually harassed the victim through social media, police said.

Authorities urge anyone who knows where to find Scott to contact the Clarksville Police Department.

