Brookmeade Park closes, homeless relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brookmeade Park, and its large homeless community, were closed on Wednesday.

There has been an ongoing effort to find housing for the homeless people who were living in the encampment. Metro Council passed an ordinance setting conditions for the closure on Tuesday night, which includes putting up a fence to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live on the property.

It comes after a month-long effort by the Metro Homeless Impact Division to relocate all the people who lived in the park.

Relocations began on December 6, with the division identifying 45 people who regularly lived in Brookmeade.

Residents are hoping the park will get the renovations it needs after years of being trashed by homeless. (WSMV)

The city took a housing-first model to get folks into temporary or permanent housing. The homeless impact division says the $50 million dollars provided by mayor cooper was a major jumpstart to get the homeless community at the park housed. Last night metro council agreed on how to move forward now, by installing a fence.

“I think the sponsors have done a good job in creating a win,” explained Thom Druffel, a Metro council member. “Win for us both in taking care of the housing first solution for the homeless and then also in eventually getting our park back.”

All the homeless have, reportedly, been relocated from Brookmeade. The Homeless Impact Division will now turn its focus to the homeless population at the soccer fields.

