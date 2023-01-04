Body found near Cumberland River

The body was reported Wednesday morning
Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River.

According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.

This is a developing story.

