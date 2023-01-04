1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and two people were injured after a wreck on Tuesday evening in Murfreesboro.
Officials said that one of the injured is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.
The Murfreesboro Police Department said that the crash happened on Fortress Boulevard between Blaze Drive and Highway 96 at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments after 5 p.m.
The road was closed for about four hours and around 10:30 p.m. Murfreesboro police said Fortress Boulevard was back open.
Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
