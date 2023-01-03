Retired Lebanon K9 passes away

This is the second K9 that has passed away in less than 2 weeks.
Lebanon PD K9 Ace
Lebanon PD K9 Ace(Lebanon Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department lost another beloved member of its department after K9 Ace had passed away Monday.

Ace passed away with his partner Officer Richard Clark by his side.

Lebanon Police said Ace served with the department from 2015 to 2022 as an explosives detection and tracking K9.

Ace worked many events including the US Senate Debate, 2019 NFL Draft and numerous top tier concerts and conventions.

Lebanon PD said Ace was a staple at the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair and countless other community events in and around Lebanon.

Ace was able to enjoy his final days retired at home with the Clark family.

“K9 Ace will be greatly missed and we want to share our prayers and well wishes to the Clark family during this time,” LPD said in a tweet.

Another K9 with the Lebanon Police Department, Luke, also passed away recently. His death was announced a little less than two weeks ago on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

105 homicides in Davidson County in 2022
105 homicides in Davidson County in 2022
Metro Police say 105 homicides occured in 2022.
105 Metro Nashville homicides in 2022: police
Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
Franklin Police said Ray Killingbeck was last seen walking from the Williamson County...
Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin