Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe.
Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
