Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin


Franklin Police said Ray Killingbeck was last seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin.(Franklin Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe.

Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.

