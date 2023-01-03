Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe.

Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.

Twitter, Franklin … you’ve done it again! Safely found downtown, because of you! Wow, thank you!! — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) January 3, 2023

