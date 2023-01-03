Police searching for East Nashville thieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is searching for thieves in a pair of East Nashville robberies over the weekend.

The first robbery happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, victim Savannah MacIsaac said. She and her fiancé stopped there to take a walk on their way home from the airport after flying back to Nashville from Christmas vacation.

MacIsaac said they got back from their short walk to find the passenger window on their car smashed and her bags stolen. They had more than $300 in cash, around $300 worth of Christmas gift cards, two wallets, a phone and laptop.

“My reaction was like, ‘Oh no, not again,’ because this is actually the second time it’s happened to me at Shelby Park,” MacIsaac said. “I was distraught, I was upset. I felt foolish for leaving my bag up in the front seat. It was one of those situations where we were like, ‘Oh, it will be fine, just a quick walk.’ I felt disappointed in myself for making that decision also disappointed in the fact that it happened.”

MacIsaac said the robbery ruined her New Year’s holiday because she had to spend hours canceling her credit cards and ordering a new driver’s license and insurance cards.

She was able to find her phone and laptop that were thrown into the woods in the park using tracking technology, MacIsaac said. They’re still looking for the other stolen items.

“We locked our car,” MacIsaac said. “Unfortunately, I did not hide my belongings which is probably the number one thing I should’ve done.”

The owner of the nearby Pauli’s Place Boutique said she was robbed around 5 p.m. Saturday as she was loading her car before closing for the night.

Randi Michaels Block said two thieves stolen a significant amount of money, a computer, important documents and other items she needs to run her business as she stepped away from the car to get the trash.

“I jumped into my car to follow them, but they were moving too fast and got away,” Michael Block said in a statement. “I called the police, filled out a report, called Apple and locked my Mac. These guys were obviously there waiting for me to close.”

Michaels Block said she feels scared and violated by the robbery. A few of her items were found on Sunday near Shelby Bottoms, but she still needs her laptop and other information to do her annual inventory.

“Like so many others in East Nashville, I take care of my customers, create clothing drivers for the homeless and donate regularly to support various non-profits in the community,” Michaels Block said in a statement. “I’m a very small business and do what I can to help. I don’t understand things like this and hope the police department catch these guys. The Shoppes on Fatherland are one of the most unique, walkable areas in Nashville, and it deserves to be cherished and protected.”

WSMV reached out to Metro Police on Monday to see if the robberies are possibly connected or if anyone has been arrested. Because of the holiday, police have not responded.

