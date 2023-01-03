Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash

The crash happened on Outlaw Field Road.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police.

Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died.

Anyone who might have seen the incident or has information is asked to contact Investigator Jacob Gadberry (931) 648-0656 ext. 5221.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in Clarksville
Pedestrian killed in Clarksville
The car was parked in the backyard of a home on 15th Avenue North on Monday night.
Man found shot inside car in North Nashville
Deadliest year of pedestrian crashes in Nashville
2022 marks deadliest year for Nashville pedestrians
WSMV homicide investigation
Man found dead inside parked car in North Nashville