Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police.

Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died.

Anyone who might have seen the incident or has information is asked to contact Investigator Jacob Gadberry (931) 648-0656 ext. 5221.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.