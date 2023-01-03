Nashville weather radio transmitter off for repairs


A NOAA Weather Radio. A weather radio picks up the latest warnings from the National Weather Service on a special frequency.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service reports that its Nashville alerts transmitter is currently off the air for repairs.

The transmitter is used to send information to the the weather radios in the area.

Personnel are working to make repairs to the transmitter, but there is no timeline for when it will be back on the air.

The transmitter at the Nashville Forecast Office covers parts of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Click to find a weather radio transmitter.

