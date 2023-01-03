Nashville weather radio transmitter off for repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service reports that its Nashville alerts transmitter is currently off the air for repairs.

The transmitter is used to send information to the the weather radios in the area.

Personnel are working to make repairs to the transmitter, but there is no timeline for when it will be back on the air.

The transmitter at the Nashville Forecast Office covers parts of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson counties.

