Metro PD investigates fatal Bellevue shooting

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Bellevue apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 22-year-old Daniel Bonner was shot inside an apartment in the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle.

Police suspect the motive behind the shooting was drug-related.

Two men reportedly broke into the apartment while Bonner was inside and demanded money and drugs. Police said Bonner reached for a gun as the men entered the apartment and was shot as a result.

The suspects stole several items and fled the apartment. Bonner was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

Homicide Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

