Man found shot inside car in North Nashville

Police responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle late Monday night on 15th Avenue.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a parked car at a residence in North Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were called to the 2200 block of 15th Avenue North around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors reported a car parked suspiciously in the backyard of a home and officers arrived to find an unconscious man in the driver’s seat.

Police at the scene said multiple gunshot wounds were visible on the man’s body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

MNPD detectives are treating the investigation as a homicide. No suspects are in custody.

The car was parked in the backyard of a home on 15th Avenue North on Monday night.(WSMV)

