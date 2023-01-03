Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case.”

MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help to find the people responsible for throwing six puppies off a bridge. The incident happened in the Burrville Community around Christmas day, and only one puppy survived.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators were interested in any suspicious activity in the area of the “Bone Camp” bridge on Burrville Road, such as cars parked by the bridge or people on foot around the bridge.

The 24-year-old suspect is being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond on unrelated charges while officers finish the investigation.

MCSO officials said they anticipate him being charged with six counts of animal cruelty as early as Tuesday.

