House fire started by lightning strike, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home caught fire after lightning struck it and likely started the fire, crews with the Nashville Fire Department said.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Villa Place on Monday evening.

Officials said there are no injuries reported at this time.

At 7:48 p.m. the Nashville Fire Department said that the fire is an active scene and crews are rehabbing to re-enter the home to search for the extension.

